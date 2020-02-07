Energy regulator the RAE has said the country will host its second joint PV and wind capacity auction on April 2.Greece's next renewable energy tender, on April 2, will include solar and wind power and will feature a €61.32/MWh (€0.06132/kWh) price ceiling. Interested bidders have until February 25 to pre-qualify for the procurement exercise and must hold a generation license issued by energy regulator the RAE and a grid connection agreement. Bidders will also have to pay a €5,000 fee and submit acceptable financial letters of guarantee. Competition requirements applied to the tenders mean bids ...

