Quantzig's Recent Article Offers Detailed Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article which analyzes the role of predictive analytics in the logistics and transportation industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005022/en/

Benefits of Predictive Analytics in Transport and Logistics Industry (Graphic: Business Wire)

Big data analytics for logistics and transportation is gaining prominence owing to its wide-spread use case and applications. Request a FREE proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions for transport and logistics companies.

In the transport and logistics industry where big data can make or break a company's success, predictive analytics is no longer an option but a crucial requirement for businesses. Also, with the modern transport and logistics market growing bigger with the ongoing developments and advancements in big data analytics for logistics and transportation, there is a rise in the generation of data sets from disparate sources. The use of predictive analytics makes it easier for businesses to analyze the vast amounts of datasets and better plan transport and logistics routes to avoid delays and overloads. In our recent article, our analytics experts have highlighted the role of predictive analytics in the transport and logistics industry.

Big data analytics for logistics and transportation companies plays a crucial role in driving profits and reducing costs. Wonder how? Speak to our analytics experts now!

Key Questions Answered

1. Why is predictive analytics crucial for players in the transport and logistics industry?

2. How can analytics help healthcare transport and logistics companies drive business efficiency?

3. Why comprehensive insights on route plans, network stability, and transport and logistics strategy matter from a business perspective?

According to Quantzig's predictive analytics experts, "Logistics service providers largely depend on transportation management systems to track and manage shipments and lead times. With predictive analytics, logistics and transport service providers can now predict future disruptions and manage their operations proactively using data-driven decisions."

Book a FREE demo to get a glimpse of our predictive analytics platforms and advanced analytics solutions on offer.

Benefits of Predictive Analytics in the Transport and Logistics Industry

1: Ensure the holistic transformation of urban mobility

2: Determine alternative options and mitigate risks

3: Gain real-time insights and improve customer experience

As predictive analytics becomes a key differentiator in the logistics and transport industry, businesses of all sizes must adopt advanced analytics solutions to enhance their predictive capabilities. We at Quantzig, understand the role of predictive analytics in driving profitable business outcomes and help businesses leverage this capability to achieve measurable outcomes.

Gain comprehensive insights into our portfolio of transport and logistics analytics solutions here: https://bit.ly/39581M6

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005022/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us