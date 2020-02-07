The 5G testing equipment market is expected to grow by USD 263.66 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The demand for faster mobile communication for seamless integration of connected devices has been growing in recent years. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks has helped support high-bandwidth machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. In addition, the rollout of 4G LTE-M, LTE-U and 5G networks is expected to facilitate faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Furthermore, faster, higher bandwidth, and more intelligent networks have led to the wide adoption of advanced multimedia applications that contribute to increased mobile and Wi-Fi traffic. With 5G technology rollout, there will be a critical need to refresh and update drive test equipment so that new technologies can be successfully and accurately measured. This is expected to contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the transition from cable to OTA test methodologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

5G Testing Equipment Market: Transition from Cable to OTA Test Methodologies

The transition from cable to OTA test methodologies is an emerging trend in the 5G testing equipment market space. 5G designs use miniaturization techniques such as SiP to a completely new level. Thus, testing a module that integrates a power amplifier, low-noise amplifier, transceiver, and antennas has become quite a big challenge. This has increased the demand for OTA testing used as a cable replacement. The 5G framework encompasses engineering challenges such as handling inconsistency among components such as wireless transceivers, antenna modules, and power amplifiers. To tackle these inconsistencies, the transition has been taking place, which in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing telecom subscriber base, growing R&D, and surging deployment of 5G network as well as rising popularity of software-defined testing are few other factors expected to drive the 5G equipment testing market during the forecast period." according to a market research analyst at Technavio.

5G Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global 5G testing equipment market by product (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA).

North America led the 5G testing equipment market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA and South America. Increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US is one of the major growth drivers of the 5G testing equipment market in the region. However, APAC is anticipated to account for the highest incremental growth in the market during to the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improvement in the telecom sector in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, as well as in developed markets such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Product Segmentation

Oscilloscopes

Signal generators

Signal analyzers

Network analyzers

Others

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

