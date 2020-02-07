Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor World Water UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.8893 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19016987 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 45391 EQS News ID: 970807 End of Announcement EQS News Service

