Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSV LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 159.1433 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63348 CODE: RUSV LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSV LN Sequence No.: 45395 EQS News ID: 970815 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 07, 2020 10:06 ET (15:06 GMT)