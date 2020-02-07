Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 128.9406 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 183068 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 45431 EQS News ID: 970887 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 07, 2020 10:07 ET (15:07 GMT)