Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U13G LN) Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.1755 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2425501 CODE: U13G LN ISIN: LU1407887162 ISIN: LU1407887162 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13G LN Sequence No.: 45450 EQS News ID: 970927 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:08 ET (15:08 GMT)