Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 99.5226 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91500 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 45457 EQS News ID: 970941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:09 ET (15:09 GMT)