Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 164.3922 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1885698 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 45480 EQS News ID: 970987 End of Announcement EQS News Service

