Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.8399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19162280 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 45520 EQS News ID: 971069 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)