Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOU LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.3247 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11111834 CODE: RIOU LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOU LN Sequence No.: 45529 EQS News ID: 971087 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:11 ET (15:11 GMT)