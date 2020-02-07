Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.347 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3093409 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 45541 EQS News ID: 971111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 07, 2020 10:12 ET (15:12 GMT)