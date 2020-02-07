Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.0177 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6654223 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 45523 EQS News ID: 971075 End of Announcement EQS News Service

