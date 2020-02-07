Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.3289 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 349828 CODE: EESG LN ISIN: LU1792117340 ISIN: LU1792117340 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EESG LN Sequence No.: 45506 EQS News ID: 971039 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)