Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 181.1666 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31050 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 45423 EQS News ID: 970871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:18 ET (15:18 GMT)