Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 104.6375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6604000 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 45390 EQS News ID: 970805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

