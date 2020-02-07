Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRU LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2020 / 16:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5054 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7795706 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN Sequence No.: 45387 EQS News ID: 970799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2020 10:20 ET (15:20 GMT)