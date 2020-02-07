Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

What: At embedded world 2020, attendees can experience Keysight's range of revolutionary products and services which are helping innovators develop new products. Keysight's unique expertise in digital technologies, as well as in radio frequency (RF) and microwave, help designers deliver their embedded design products to market quickly.

At Stand #4-208,Keysight will showcase test solutions that accelerate time-to-market of automotive electronic systems, IoT systems and consumer devices, including:

Memory Design, Signal and Power Integrity New PathWave ADS Software

Predicts performance, optimizes designs and performs virtual transmitter compliance test before realizing the first hardware prototype.

Reduces simulation setup time from hours to minutes with new features such as Double Data Rate (DDR) components, smart wires and an intelligent memory probe.

Increases simulation accuracy for DDR5 by representing receiver equalization with IBIS Algorithmic Modeling Interface (IBIS-AMI) models, enhanced specifically for DDR requirements.

Mission-Critical IoT Test Solutions

Deliver insights to detect design weaknesses through event-based power consumption analysis and battery life estimation.

Affordable, Feature-Rich Oscilloscopes

Deliver hardware and software needed for embedded and other applications offering power and ease-of-use, as well as a consistent interface across the range of solutions.

RF and Microwave Test Solutions

Include signal analyzers and signal generators equipped with the latest software to remain in sync with changing wireless technology while meeting compliance standards.

Characterize complex modulation schemes required by newer standards.

Power Integrity and Crosstalk Removal Oscilloscopes

Provide cutting edge hardware and a broad suite of software that work together to deliver unmatched measurement capability.

Offer a comprehensive set of probing, analysis applications and measurements for advanced technologies.

Power Consumption and Current Drain Analysis Solutions

Deliver powerful analysis of devices, from small low-current battery-operated devices to larger 2 kW devices running on up to 200A.

Address dynamic current analysis and provides instant and clear visualization of current consumption during operation.

Keysight Services

KeysightCare a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software and solutions that enhance processes and transform test asset insights into improved return on investment.

When February 25 27th, 2020 Where Exhibition Centre 90471 Nüremberg, Germany Stand #4-208

