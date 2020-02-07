The "Improving the Home Buying Process Report 2020: Consumer Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the home buying process, focusing primarily on how the process could be improved from the point of view of the home buyer. It considers who recent home buyers are, how consumers approach and navigate the home buying process, what bottlenecks are encountered along the process and how these bottlenecks can be eased or ended. It also shows data on the number of residential property transactions in recent years.

For this report, the publisher commissioned research from MIS Group's UK panel. The research was structured so that 2,051 consumers aged 18+ were asked about their recent home buying actions.

55% of consumers who purchased a home within the past five years, hit at least one problem or bottleneck in the home buying process. The most common problems encountered (by 39%) were chain-related problems, followed by seller-related problems (17%)- e.g. seller withdrew from market and finally property-related problems (13%) e.g. property defects were found.

Property and seller problems are sometimes closely related, so property issues like a survey revealing serious problems and searches revealing serious problems are linked with the seller problem of a property being withdrawn from the market.

In order to overcome these problems, three types of changes are wanted by consumers:

Behavioural and procedural changes i.e. changes to the fundamental processes of home buying which may require legislative and regulatory action, e.g. making sellers collect together relevant information in order to be sale ready' before they put their homes on the market or making subject to contract offers legally binding (in England and Wales).

Enhancements to the speed of the process i.e. changes which should help make a sale faster, including changes that help the buyers/sellers keep track of how fast the sale is progressing, e.g. an online portal/service which you could log into to see the progress of the conveyancing process, requiring local authorities to respond to search requests within 10 working days, introducing a Property Logbook.

Greater use of online systems (presumably to aid sales speed and make the process easier for buyers/sellers), including online buying and selling guides, e.g online comparison site comparing conveyancers, surveyors and mortgage brokers.

Some of the other findings to come from the research are:

First Time Buyers (FTBs) tend to face fewer purchasing problems compared with consumers who are buying and selling homes at the same time (Transfer Buyers), reflecting fewer chain problems encountered by FTBs.

But FTBs encounter more seller and property problems compared with Transfer Buyers, possibly because they are more likely to be buying cheaper homes in more affordable areas which may not have been well maintained in the past.

Transfer Buyers (especially consumers who are up or downsizing) want more changes to the home buying process than FTBs do.

Consumers tend to adopt one of five purchasing strategies to buying their homes, including the Married couple, no savings or home approach (16% of home buyers), e.g. mainly married couple FTBs who rely heavily on their affluent relatives to generate their deposits. These have grown in importance as home buyers recently.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Over 1 million home sales each year

Three types of home buyer but five purchasing strategies

Young, working individuals are the bedrock of FTBs

And they are of growing importance as home buyers

One-third of recent buyers set to return to the market

And when they return, they will haggle on price

Virtually all buy with legal support and most get a survey

On average it takes four months to complete the purchase of a home

Over half hit problems and delays when they buy

TBs are hit by chain problems and FTBs by seller and property problems

Three types of remedy

2. Introduction

3. Profile of the Home Buyer

First-Time vs Multiple-Time Buyers

FTBs are more likely to be from the C1 and C2 social grades

FTBs more London-centric compared with TB and RBs

Younger, affluent FTBs have become more important as recent home buyers

One-third of recent home buyers plan to come back into the market

4. How Consumers Approach Buying a Home

Mortgages and savings, crucial for recent home purchasing

The five purchasing strategies

FTB married couples with no savings or home grow in importance

Four-in-ten buy below the asking price

Over nine-in-ten recent buyers get legal help

Over four-in-ten buyers use a recommended legal professional

Over eight-in-ten home buyers get a survey

5. Bottlenecks in the Home Buying Process

6. Measures to Ease the Bottlenecks

7. Market Size and Trends

Over 1 million home sales in 2019

England dominates sales but is losing share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvu5tg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005411/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900