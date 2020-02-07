Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

The following primary insiders have on February 7, 2020 acquired shares in Hydro:

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim purchased 18 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.89 per share. New holding is 112 161 shares.

Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo purchased 9 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.06 per share. New holding is 11 202 shares.

Executive Vice President Inger Sethov and a closely related party purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.85 per share and 2 000 at NOK 27.77 per share. New holding is 34 538 shares.

Executive Vice President Eivind Kallevik purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.8 per share. New holding is 67 644 shares.

Executive Vice President Egil Hogna purchased 5 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.75 per share. New holding is 55 742 shares.

Executive Vice President John Thuestad, through his company Jothur AS, purchased 25 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 27.42 per share. New holding is 50 202 shares.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act