The clientless remote support software market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global clientless remote support software market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Clientless remote support software offers remote network access without the installation of software on a user's device. In addition, vendors of clientless remote support software are increasingly focusing on offering products with multiple applications. For instance, Bomgar offers the Bomgar Remote Support solution that can control and support nearly any remote desktop, server, or mobile device. For the customer support application, the software uses chat support, CRM integration, screen sharing, and skills-based routing to improve support staff productivity. For IT service desk support applications, the Bomgar Remote Support solution updates incidents related to customer queries with session details, survey responses, chat transcripts, and video recordings. Such applications of the clientless remote support software are expected to propel the demand for this software during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the rise in the need for clientless remote support across various organizations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Clientless Remote Support Software Market: Rise in the Need for Clientless Remote Support Across Various Organizations

The rising speed of Internet connections globally and the need for cost-effective solutions for issues, such as expensive desktop accessibility, have fueled the demand for clientless remote support software. Smartphones and tablets have now become an important requirement for many employees, and this means that the support for these devices is critical to ensure employee productivity at all times. The application of clientless remote support software is more relevant for enterprises that are addressing various technical issues arising from the customer side such as battery optimization, firmware support, and malware detection. Several customer care centers, helpdesks, service providers, and IT departments across the world are using clientless remote support software to offer solutions and support to end-users at distant locations. Such a rise in the need for clientless remote support across various organizations is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Clientless Remote Support Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the clientless remote support software market by application (external support and internal support), end-user (large enterprises and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA).

The North American region led the clientless remote support software market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increase in the adoption of clientless remote support software among large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, and the rise in the use of personal handheld devices and highly developed infrastructure.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application segmentation

External support

Internal support

End-user segmentation

Large enterprises

SME

Geographic segmentation

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

