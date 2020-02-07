SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the critical supplier negotiation strategies for successful procurement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005271/en/

It has become imperative for companies to develop successful supplier negotiation strategies to thrive in the market. The balance of power has shifted towards suppliers and buyers have gotten into a weaker position, making it difficult for them to rely on hard negotiations. Companies need to assess whether they could help the supplier realize value or change the way they buy. Acquiring a new supplier or creating one could also be a feasible option for some organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand that companies need to develop effective strategies to realize value from suppliers. Therefore, we have highlighted the key supplier negotiation strategies for successful procurement.

Successful Supplier Negotiation Strategies

Turn a commercial transaction into a strategic partnership

Redefining relationships with suppliers has become imperative for companies to rebalance the power equation. They need to focus on building a strategic partnership with suppliers by offering them market opportunities for price concessions. Reducing price risks for suppliers could also help organizations demand some concessions.

Want to know how you can build strategic partnerships with suppliers? Request free platform access to access our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports

Change your pattern of demand

Changing the pattern of buying is one of the key supplier negotiation strategies that companies could adopt to improve procurement. However, they need to analyze the impact of this strategy on the entire organization. If creating large purchasing bundles within product categories is not possible, companies should alter demand or switch to a low-cost product. To know how you can change the buying pattern and devise effective supplier negotiation strategies, get in touch with our experts now!

Create a completely new supply source

Although creating a new supply source appears to be a risky proposition, it can transform the prospects. Companies could either associate with suppliers from the adjacent market to gain commodities at lower prices or invest in requisite assets to reduce the dependency on suppliers. They can also venture with a company that has required assets and capabilities to shift demand away from powerful suppliers.

To know in detail the key supplier negotiation strategies, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

Successful Purchasing Negotiation Strategies to Deal with Suppliers

Vendor Management Negotiation, Payments, and Disputes

Leading Manufacturing Company Leverages RFP Support Services to Qualify Right Suppliers and Negotiate Better

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005271/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us