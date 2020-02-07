Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKB2 ISIN: FR0010307819 Ticker-Symbol: LRC 
Tradegate
07.02.20
14:33 Uhr
73,20 Euro
+0,02
+0,03 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,12
73,32
18:19
73,16
73,32
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGRAND SA73,20+0,03 %