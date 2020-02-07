Quantzig's recent success story offers comprehensive insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement during the course of which they helped a leading investment banking firm to improve sales and customer experience using a robust big data analytics strategy

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The role of big data analytics in banking and explains why investment banking companies must leverage big data analytics solutions to drive business outcomes. How big data analytics in banking helps investment banking companies to develop new strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market.

The banking sector is currently witnessing a rise in cost pressures coupled with a dwindling economic environment where the business efficiency plays a pivotal role in enhancing customer satisfaction and profitability across all the industry segments. To address such issues, investment banking companies are now adopting value-based pricing models to improve pricing transparency and enhance growth. To enhance customer satisfaction and reduce churn rates, investment banking companies have also started leveraging the use of big data analytics to gain more profound insights into the customer data.

The challenges faced by the client included:

Inability to manage and analyze huge volumes of unstructured customer data Lack of a robust strategy to drive improvements in customer experience and sales

According to Quantzig's big data analytics experts, "With several years of experience in catering to the dynamic needs of businesses, we've developed a comprehensive suite of big data analytics solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of investment banking companies by offering profound insights into the customers' buying patterns and market trends, which ultimately helps in maximizing the ROI."

How Big Data and Analytics Helped the Investment Banking Company

1: Categorized and effectively monitored customer behavior to calculate and predict risks

2: Personalized offerings to meet the needs of various customer segments

3: Enhanced CX and developed long-term relationships with customers

The growing popularity of big data analytics in the investment banking sector has prompted leading investment banking companies to analyze data sets and draw conclusions on customer behavior using advanced analytics. Quantzig's big data analytics solutions portfolio for the investment banking sector focuses on helping companies improve operations and drive profitability using accurate data-driven insights.

