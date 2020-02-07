Technavio has been monitoring the grid-scale battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global grid-scale battery market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Grid-scale Battery Market is segmented as below:

Battery Type

Lithium-Based

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

EMEA

The Americas

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our grid-scale battery market report covers the following areas:

Grid-scale Battery Market size

Grid-scale Battery Market trends

Grid-scale Battery Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing installation of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the grid-scale battery market growth during the next few years.

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the grid-scale battery market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and Tesla Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the grid-scale battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist grid-scale battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grid-scale battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grid-scale battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grid-scale battery market vendors

