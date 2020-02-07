(Article L. 233 8 II of the French commercial code article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AMF)
Regulatory News:
SEB S.A. (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
Corporate name SEB S.A.
Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 Ecully cedex France
Stockmarket Euronext Paris A
ISIN FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
31 December 2019
31 January 2020
Shares in Euronext
50 307 064
50 307 064
Theoretical voting rights (1)
77 840 331
77 840 487
Effective voting rights
77 477 888
77 475 002
(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
