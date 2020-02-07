Web Presence: David Joslin Shares Ways to Help Puerto Rico After Recent Earthquakes

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Puerto Rico has had its share of natural disasters in recent years, including Hurricanes Irma and Maria. These hurricanes not only took lives, but they left Puerto Rico without power, without homes, and millions of dollars in property loss. Unfortunately, just as Puerto Rico got back on its feet, the Island got struck with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on January 6. The earthquake killed one man and left many people without power and no homes. As a board member for InSight Radiology Puerto Rico, a multi-site operator of free-standing radiology facilities, David Joslin has a special connection with the Island and its people. David Joslin shares ways people can donate and help Puerto Rico after the earthquakes.

Donate to Earthquake Relief Funds

David Joslin explains that cash donations go a long way in the earthquake efforts to help Puerto Rico. Those interested in helping the current situation should find a reputable nonprofit and provide donations. For example, the Hispanic Federation Unidos program is a great place to start. This program has partnered with numerous organizations to provide relief for Puerto Rico.

Talk About the Issue

David Joslin mentions that although people born in Puerto Rico are U.S. citizens, they don't have access to the same disaster relief benefits as the rest of the 50 states. To help Puerto Rico during this time of need, it's essential to speak out to the local governments and ask for their help.

Donate Supplies

After the earthquake, many people are without a home, which means they lost access to many of their items. David Joslin says if people are not able to donate cash, they can always send supplies to many relief organizations. These organizations send supplies such as diapers, water, canned foods, garbage bags, toiletries, pet food, and medicines.

Volunteer with Habitat for Humanity or a Similar Organization

As someone who has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, David Joslin knows the importance of lending a helping hand. Many people who want to help can take a voluntourism trip to improve the area after the earthquakes. The rebuilding process after the earthquakes will take a long time, but giving a helping hand will move the process along.

Donate Frequent Flyer Miles

According to David Joslin, many people don't realize they can donate their frequent flyer miles. Donating frequent flyer miles to charitable organizations. Many relief organizations can use the miles to fly out volunteers such as doctors or skilled workers to help with the efforts.

A successful senior advisor and radiology consultant, David Kent Joslin, has put together deals for multi-million dollar companies. He has also worked for a variety of healthcare services, management consulting, and software development. David Joslin has a B.A. in history and political science from Duke University and an MBA in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.

