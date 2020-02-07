Technavio has been monitoring the projector screen market and it is poised to grow by USD 30.54 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Projector Screen Market is segmented as below:

Type

Wall and Ceiling

Ceiling Recessed

Floor Rising

Portable

Fixed Frame

Other Type

Application

Professional

Personal

Price Range

Below $100

$100-$399

$400-$1,099

$1,100-$2,999

$3,000-$9,999

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our projector screen market report covers the following areas:

Projector Screen Market size

Projector Screen Market trends

Projector Screen Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of projector screens in non-traditional sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the projector screen market growth during the next few years.

Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the projector screen market, including some of the vendors such as Barco NV, Custom Display Solutions Inc., Elite Screens Inc., Grandview Crystal Screen Co. Ltd., Harkness Screens International Ltd., Legrand SA, Screen Innovations, Seiko Epson Corp., Silver Ticket Products and Vutec Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the projector screen market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Projector Screen Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist projector screen market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the projector screen market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the projector screen market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of projector screen market vendors

