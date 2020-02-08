

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. said Jim Farley will become chief operating officer, reporting to President and CEO Jim Hackett. Farley will be responsible for all global markets and automotive operations, Ford Smart Mobility and autonomous vehicles.



Ford also announced that Joe Hinrichs is retiring as Ford's president, Automotive, after a highly accomplished 19-year career with the company.



In addition, Ford announced that Hau Thai-Tang, chief product development and purchasing officer, will take on an expanded role, reporting to Jim Farley. Thai-Tang, 53, will continue to lead Product Development and Purchasing, while adding responsibility for Enterprise Product Line Management and connectivity.



The company noted that all the changes will be effective on March 1.



Farley, 57, joined Ford in 2007 as global head of Marketing and Sales and went on to lead Lincoln, Ford South America, Ford of Europe and all Ford global markets in successive roles. Since April, Farley has led Ford's New Businesses, Technology & Strategy team.



Farley will retain leadership of Ford Smart Mobility, Ford's AV LLC and Ford's partnership with Argo AI.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX