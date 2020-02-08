MXC PRO FOUNDATION LTD: MXC Launched MXC Cloud, Providing Technical and Ecological Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2019 / According to the official announcement of MXC Exchange, MXC has launched the open platform - MXC Cloud, providing technical and ecological services. MXC Cloud will offer third-party partners such services as depth sharing, risk control, hot/cold wallet separation, risk fuse, and project incubation. Intended customers can visit MXC home page and click "MXC Cloud" to learn about it.

MXC Exchange was established in Singapore in April 2018. It gained burgeoning growth in 2019, which accounted for 5% of the world's digital asset trading volume by the end of 2019. Besides, it acquired an MTR license in Estonia and MSB license in the United States.

MXC Exchange now provides one-stop services including digital-asset trading, PoS Pool, digital-asset research and blockchain technology support. It seeks to expand its global presence and commit a large number of funds in investing in the blockchain industry.

"MXC Cloud will link the global partners together and help them establish a safe, stable and regulatory-compliance ecosystem," said the spokesperson of MXC Exchange.

MXC Cloud will provide technical services as depth sharing, multi-terminal support, multi-language support, wallet technology, risk control, etc.

Global partners can share the trading depth of MXC Exchange with a smooth trading experience via MXC Cloud. Meanwhile, they can customize the layout of trading modules and receive support on APP, Web, Wap and PC software for users to visit. Besides, partners can gain not only technical support on the token mechanism, blockchain conversion, and airdrop but also safety support in hot/cold wallet separation, risk fuse, anti-money laundering, and anti-fraud.

Among ecological services, MXC Exchange will leverage the MXC Foundation on assisting to incubate the potential projects, boosting the development of the MXC ecosystem, as well as the blockchain industry.

In addition, MXC Cloud will offer global partners operation advice and data analysis system for the major markets in the world, helping them efficiently realize operation. MXC also provides fast response service with customer support on online 7*24 hour to feedback and solve user's issues in time.

