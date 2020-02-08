

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Airbus is in advanced talks to acquire Bombardier Inc.'s remaining stake in the A220 passenger jet program, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal for the sale of Bombardier's 34% stake in the two companies' joint A220 commercial jet program could be reached as early as next week, ahead of both companies' earnings reports.



The terms of a potential deal that would mark Bombardier's exit from commercial aviation were unclear, the reports said.



Quebec, which owns 16 per cent of the program, would retain its stake.



