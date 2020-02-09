AT&S: In the first three quarters revenue of AT&S, global market leader for high-end printed circuit boards and one of the leading manufacturers of IC substrates, amounted to Euro 753.2 mn. The decline by 4.7% is primarily attributable to changes in the product mix in the Mobile Devices segment and to a decline in demand in the Industrial segment. The Automotive segment maintained the level of the previous year despite the current transformation of the mobility market. The IC Substrates and Medical & Healthcare segments recorded growth as expected. In addition to the current market situation (trade conflicts, Brexit), substantial future investments in the strategic expansion of business in the form of higher R&D expenses have led to comparatively lower earnings. EBITDA ...

