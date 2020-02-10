Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Member Carolina Pool Consultants of Denver North Carolina

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2020 / Findit®, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com®, a full service social networking management platform that provides a full line of marketing services, is featuring Findit member Carolina Pool Consultants for their expertise on designing and building inground concrete swimming pools in Denver, Iron Station, Lincolnton, Terrell, Newton and Sherrills Ford, North Carolina.







Carolina Pool Consultants has been utilizing Findit and its online marketing services since March for 2017. The services Findit® provides Carolina Pool Consultants includes content creation and social network marketing to increase the overall online presence of Carolina Pool Consultants in search engines and on social networking sites. The content is created in Carolina Pool Consultants Findit sites that are unique based on their Findit URL. Each Findit URL is designated to a specific town and service that Carolina Pool Consultants provides, and where they provide them.

Carolina Pool Consultants has Claimed 18 Findit URLs. Findit URLs can be claimed here.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "The importance of featuring Carolina Pool Consultants in February, is many homeowners will be looking to schedule their new pool to be built this month and next. Findit sees the relevance of featuring our members in a timely manner that can attribute to their growth. Companies that are seeking to increase their overall online presence can engage Findit to assist with the same services we provide Carolina Pool Consultants with the past 3 years to help them with their growth."



Carolina Pool Consultants is focused on providing inground concrete pools built to the following areas around Denver, North Carolina.



These areas include:





Denver, North Carolina









Sherrills Ford North Carolina

Lincolnton North Carolina

Terrell North Carolina

Iron Station North Carolina

Newton North Carolina

Schedule a free in home pool consultation with Carolina Pool Consultants today at 704-799-5236, tell them Findit sent you.

About Carolina Pool Consultants

Carolina Pool Consultants is not a multi-national, conglomerate corporation. Nor do we plan on building thousands of pools per year. In the eyes of those other Charlotte-area pool builders, their own customers are just numbers on a paycheck.



We're CPC Pools, and we make pools great again. Our goal is to dominate the production chain so the customer gets their pool done right the first time, in record time, every time. We can proudly say we do most all of the major steps in-house with the exception of steps which require vetted, licensed tradesmen (plumbing, electrical, etc.) The results are disruptive to the industry. No longer does the consumer have to worry about which company did what. No longer does the scheduler live at the mercy of the subcontractors' daily agenda. No longer are there lapses in accountability. It's simple. It's honest. It's how pool building should be.

