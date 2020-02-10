

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 1.9 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 545.433 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the December reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.0 percent to 475.330 trillion yen - matching forecasts and up from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 1.0 percent on year to 70.102 trillion yen, while lending from foreign banks skyrocketed 37.5 percent to 3.388 trillion yen.



