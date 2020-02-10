The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 10.02.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.02.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 1KLR XFRA US7773851057 ROSEHILL RES DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA AVSN XFRA USN070451026 ASM INTL N.V. NY/1 EO-,04 EQ00 EQU EUR N

