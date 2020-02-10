Olivia Arezzolo, The Sleep Specialist: Is Melatonin the Secret for Better Sleep?

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / With sleeplessness emerging as a global epidemic, 31% of people are taking over the counter drugs - with melatonin topping the list. Leading researcher Helen Burgess, co-director of Sleep and Circadian Research Laboratory at the University of Michigan? certifies that yes, melatonin improves your ability to fall asleep, and further, reduces morning fatigue. Therefore, the question begs: is melatonin the answer for better sleep, and is it safe for long term use?



How can Melatonin help?

Melatonin is a natural hormone to promote sleepiness. It usually is produced in the evening, as a response to the absence of light. Further, melatonin controls our sleep-wake cycle, so it also plays a fundamental role within morning alertness. Traditionally, this system was kept in balance by light patterns, however, due to the rise of artificial light, this is no longer the case. Research ?shows blue light from LED lights, laptops, and phones, delays melatonin production, which means individuals are left unable to sleep and tired in the morning. Hence, to correct this, many are seeking over the counter melatonin supplements.

Is it safe for long term use?

Somewhat. Dr. Mark Moyad,? the Jenkins/Pomkempner director of preventive and alternative medicine at the University of Michigan; notes that melatonin indeed has a fantastic track record. However - there is a "lack of evidence for long term usage' so warns a caution. Further - Michael Grandner, a sleep researcher at the University of Arizona, highlights many over the counter melatonin supplements exceed the recommended dosage (0.3 milligrams) by up to 10 times. Consequently, those taking synthetic versions are left feeling groggy.



Is there a non-synthetic alternative?

Yes - Performance Lab Sleep? provides natural melatonin via Montmorency Tart Cherry. This aids both fall asleep faster and wake up with more energy. Montmorency Tart Cherry also provides anthocyanin - an antioxidant to reduce muscle pain. The Sleep supplement also contains magnesium and tryptophan - two ingredients which independently improve sleep and overall relaxation.



Olivia Arezzolo is a Sleep Specialist (Bachelor of Social Science - Psychology; Certificate Sleep Psychology, Diploma of Health Science (Nutritional Medicine); Certificate 4 Fitness).

