

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Monday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs releases Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain at 2.3 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 112.37 against the yen, 0.9773 against the greenback, 1.0706 against the euro and 1.2611 against the pound as of 1:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX