Monheim, Germany and Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2020) - Bayer and Meiogenix, a biotech company focused on next-generation breeding technologies, announced today a collaboration to advance agricultural research and development by accelerating the development of Meiogenix's proprietary technologies related to plant breeding and genome editing applications. This new research collaboration has the potential to deliver much-needed plant health and nutrition improvements to food crops so farmers can more efficiently and sustainably grow improved plant varieties that deliver the types of foods consumers want.

"Farmers need innovative solutions as they face limited natural resources and a changing climate," said Jeremy Williams, Head of Plant Biotechnology, Crop Science Research & Development (R&D) at Bayer. "Access to Meiogenix's proprietary technologies could improve the precision and speed with which our breeders enhance crops, which could ultimately accelerate those solutions for the diverse needs of people and our planet."





Figure 1: Plants Genetic Diversity

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6942/52265_3248f08fd41dbbdb_001full.jpg

Meiogenix's proprietary technologies are used to induce the exchange of genomic regions between chromosomes of plant cells during meiosis, the natural process that generates genetic diversity during plant breeding. Technologies based on meiotic recombination provide commercial crops with access to a broader genetic diversity, including complex traits for improved food quality, plants' resistance to diseases and pests, and higher yield potential. The resulting hybrids and varieties have the potential to deliver value throughout the food chain, from farmers to consumers.

"Over the past decade, we have assembled unique know-how, intellectual property portfolio and network of experts to help generate biodiversity and accelerate breeding through modulating meiotic recombination. We are proud to collaborate with Bayer to develop the next generations of crops," said Giacomo Bastianelli, Co-founder & CEO of Meiogenix.

"Agriculture is facing the challenge of adjusting plant physiology to rapid climate, pest and disease changes, as well as preparing the next generation of healthier food. Collaborating on these new breeding technologies will be key to bringing innovative solutions to farmers and consumers," said Luc Mathis, strategic advisor of Meiogenix.

As part of the project, Meiogenix will collaborate with top academic institutes to advance these technologies in crops.

Bayer offers a wide range of educational materials regarding plant breeding and gene editing technologies on its website.

Find more information at www.bayer.com and at www.meiogenix.com

Press Contact

Bayer: Holger Elfes, +49 2173 38-3270, holger.elfes@bayer.com

Meiogenix: Caroline Carmagnol, + 33 6 64 18 99 59, caroline@alizerp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Related Links

Meiogenix Technologies

Breeding and gene editing at Bayer

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52265