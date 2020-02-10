

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 2.7% year-over-year for the month of January to 22.8 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 26.5 billion, up 2.3%. Load factor was 86.1%, up 0.3 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 7.5 million, up 2.2 percent from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France and KLM), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers, was up 3.3% year-over-year to 21.2 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 2.9% to 24.7 billion. Load factor was 85.9%, up 0.3 percentage points. Number of passengers were 6.7 million, up 2.8% percent from previous year.



Air France KLM noted that its January traffic figures were barely impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR FRANCE-KLM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de