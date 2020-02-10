Powered by IDEMIA's GSMA-compliant connectivity solutions, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will enhance its connected ecosystem, making driving safer and easier than ever.

FCA takes its forward-thinking global telematics program to the next level with the integration of IDEMIA's eSIM (DAKOTA) and Subscription Manager platform (Smart Connect). These groundbreaking services, already operational, are enabling each day FCA to optimize vehicle operations.

The DAKOTA eSIM will be embedded directly into new FCA vehicle models that will be launched in multiple regions. Combined with Smart Connect, this solution gives the automaker the flexibility to dynamically choose the best connectivity provider throughout the lifetime of the vehicle on a worldwide scale.

IDEMIA's solutions not only pave the way for in-demand services such as emergency calls, predictive maintenance and insurance-related services, but also simplify the manufacturing process and provide the capability to remotely update software and tailor connectivity packages to local regulations and requirements.

As connected cars are expected to account for more than 90% of overall vehicle sales by 2024 and the value of in-car connected services is set to jump 28% between 2017 and 2030, the market is primed for DAKOTA and Smart Connect.

"As the number of connected cars is soaring, our partnership with FCA showcases our high-tech expertise and know-how. The fact that leading premium car makers and more than 500 mobile operators around the world turn to IDEMIA to support them in addressing various connectivity needs and simplify the migration to this new ecosystem, shows that we are clearly a trusted partner," stated Yves Portalier, Executive Vice President for Biometric Devices Automotive activities at IDEMIA.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets our identity whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, head to www.idemia.com Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

