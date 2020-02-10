Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CBU ISIN: NL0010877643 Ticker-Symbol: 2FI 
Xetra
07.02.20
17:35 Uhr
12,198 Euro
-0,462
-3,65 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,104
12,112
10:26
12,102
12,114
10:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIAT CHRYSLER
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES NV12,198-3,65 %