Nokia Oyj: Nokia to prepare Orange Slovensko RAN for 5G

Further enhancement of Radio Access Network with Nokia 5G technology to enable a wide range of innovative services for Orange consumer and enterprise customers in Slovakia

Deal includes RAN equipment, software, NetAct management solution and automation tools



10 February 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has been selected by Orange Slovensko, the leading operator in Slovakia, to prepare its Radio Access Network for 5G.

This new commercial deal builds on long-term end-to-end network collaboration between Nokia and Orange Slovensko. Nokia's technology will boost network capacity, and offer an improved end user experience and new upcoming innovative 5G services to Orange Slovensko's consumer and enterprise customers.

Orange's network in Slovakia will utilize Nokia's 5G New Radio (5G NR)-based AirScale hardware and software for the new 5G frequency bands. Nokia will also provide its state-of-the-art NetAct Management System together with advanced automation and efficiency tools. The deal will support Orange Slovensko in the evolution of its recently-modernized AirScale-based 4G network, by activating 5G in existing bands through pure software upgrades.

Federico Colom, CEO of Orange Slovensko, said: "For a long time now we have been working with Nokia on new radio technology innovation. This is already bringing several improvements for our customers. With this agreement, we are taking the next step towards launching next-generation mobile services, leveraging our recently modernized 5G-ready Radio Access Network. In the long run, this will give us a significant competitive advantage as we build the network of the future, enabling outstanding customer experience, innovation in mass and enterprise markets, lean and with optimal power consumption."

Tommi Uitto, President Mobile Networks Nokia, said: "Our technology will allow Orange Slovensko to smoothly transition towards 5G. This deal builds on our long-standing trusted relationship with Orange and will deliver a superior experience for businesses and consumers alike, allowing them to unlock the future potential of 5G."

About Orange Slovensko

Orange is a leader in providing comprehensive telecommunications services and the largest mobile operator in Slovakia. As of 30 September 2019 it had 2.787 milion mobile customers, 192.000 fixed broadband customers and 95.000 digital TV users. Mobile services provides through 2G network covering 99.8% of population in Slovakia, through 3G network with transmission speeds of up to 42 Mbit/s and 4G network with a maximum speed of 300 Mbit/s with combined coverage for almost 99 % of Slovak population. Fixed internet from Orange, whether via fiber optic network, DSL or fixed LTE, is the most accessible internet in Slovakia and has almost 1.7 million households access to it.

Orange Slovakia was awarded as the TOP Employer Award in the "Global, Europe and Slovakia" category for 2019. According to public research the Orange Foundation is the most trusted company foundation in Slovakia.

The owner of 100 % of the shares of Orange Slovensko is the Orange group.

For more information on the internet and on your mobile www.orange.sk , www.facebook.com/OrangeSlovensko ; www.linkedin.com/company/orangeslovensko/ or to follow us on Twitter: @orange_sk and Instagram: www.instagram.com/orange_svk .

