Kombucha Market Size Worth $7.05 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 19.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global kombucha market size is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 7.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research. Rising consumer consciousness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading a healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

North America emerged as the largest regional in kombucha market in 2019, attributed to growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of the product

Kombucha sales through supermarket is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to ease of conducting marketing campaigns and availability of a wide range of products from different manufacturers

Consumers are increasingly buying kombucha through online shopping portals due to its convenience factorized by direct to doorstep services, driving the growth of the segment in the forthcoming year.s

The global kombucha market is fragmented with the presence of numerous market participants. The key players include GT's Living Food; PepsiCo; Reed's Inc.; The Hain Celestial Company; KeVita Inc.; Buchi Kombucha; LIVE Beverages; and RedBull

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Kombucha Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Flavor (Original, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Online Stores), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/kombucha-market

Kombucha is a fermented tea, which falls under the functional beverage industry. Probiotic products and kombucha have similar characteristics. It helps balance friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. Increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products is expected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.

Kombucha also helps fight cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. It has the ability to detoxify the body, boost energy levels, increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissue, and reduce headaches. It is rich in bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the human body and uses them to detoxify the system, thus decreasing the pancreatic load and easing the burden on the liver. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha is anticipated to drive the demand for the product in dietary supplements, which in turn is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

In terms of flavor, the kombucha market is segmented into original and flavored kombucha. Flavored kombucha is expected to continue holding the leading market share and register the fastest CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period. Easy availability and customization in terms of the added flavor is one significant advantage, which is driving the segment growth. In addition, availability of inexpensive kombucha home brewing kits is driving the production, by giving them the power to experiment with flavors.

Grand View Research has segmented the global kombucha market on the basis of flavor, distribution channel, and region:

Kombucha Flavor Outlook (Volume, Kilo Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Original



Flavored

Kombucha Distributor Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Supermarket



Health Stores



Online Stores



Others

Kombucha Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Liters; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa

Find more research reports onNutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry, by Grand View Research:

Krill Oil Market - Global krill oil market size was estimated at USD 275.6 million in 2019 and is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

- Global krill oil market size was estimated at in 2019 and is expected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market - Global human milk oligosaccharides market size was estimated at USD 19.3 million in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

- Global human milk oligosaccharides market size was estimated at in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. Reefer Container Market - Global reefer container market is set forth to witness significant gains during the forecast timeframe which can be transcribed to high demand for refrigerator insulated containers to safely transport cargoes such as fruits, meat, fish, vegetable.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg