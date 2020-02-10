The government has announced 17 MW of utility scale solar is under construction and the Ministry of Energy is seeking consultants to help promote mini-grids and solar net metering.Ghana's largest power supplier, the Volta River Authority (VRA), has begun building two PV power plants with a total generation capacity of 17 MW in the Upper West Region of the country. The work comes two years after the VRA secured funds for the facilities from Germany's government-owned development bank KfW. The plants are being built in the towns of Lawra and Kaleo and boast planned capacities of 4 MW and 13 MW, ...

