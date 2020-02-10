CRU to Host Strategic Discussions on Energy Grid Cable Developments, the Future of Fibre Technology and Potential Impact of Brexit on Manufacturing and Trade

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRU, leading provider of cable news, analysis and consulting is to hold its flagship CRU Wire & Cable Conference in London8-10 June 2020.

This year's conference includes industry thought leaders addressing some of the most pressing issues facing the global wire and cable industry. The industry keynote presentation will be given by Professor Anand Menon, Professor of European Politics and Foreign Affairs at Kings College London; on the economic impact of the UK government's Brexit proposals, followed by a Q&A with a CRU expert on the implications for wire and cable producers and consumers. Professor Menon, as director of The UK in a Changing Europe an award-winning academic think tank on Brexit, has been one of the UK's leading experts on Brexit developments.

An energy presentation will be given by Antonella Battaglini on the role of the global cable making industry in enabling wind and solar grid integration. Antonella is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Renewables Grid Initiative (RGI), a unique collaboration of European NGOs and TSOs that promotes transparent, environmentally sensitive grid development to enable the further steady growth of renewable energy and the energy transition. She will be joined by Mike Lee, Head of Asset Management, Transmission Investment will provide an operator's perspective on the challenges being faced in the evolution of Offshore Transmission in the UK.

Professor Sir David Payne will discuss communication and explore the future of fibre technology. A world class pioneer of technology whose work has had a great impact on telecommunications and laser technology, Sir David is Chairman Emeritus, The Marconi Society and Director of the Optoelectronics Research Centre, University of Southampton.

They will be joined by on the agenda by senior representatives of leading wire and cable manufacturers, speakers that have already confirmed include Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power Transmission Company; Axel Schlumberger, Senior Vice President, Southwire and Richard Antic, Vice President Business Development, Champlain Cable.

Now in its 14th year, this important industry forum attracts over 200 senior executives, including the leading cable producers, and wider the insulated wire and cable supply chain.

"With the event set to take place in London for the first time in its history, so close to CRU's headquarters, the conference this will offer the best opportunity to gain face time with these industry leaders and CRU experts from across our wire, fibre, copper, aluminium and economics teams," commented Nicola Coslett, CEO, CRU Events.

The conference also offers the perspectives of cable makers from around the world, alongside distributors and other industry leaders on the challenges and opportunities faced in specific regions or specialty products markets. Other companies confirmed on the agenda include Southwire, Champlain Energy, El Sewedy Electric Power System Projects and Sterlite Power Transmission Company.

The CRU Wire & Cable Conference will be held on 8-10 June 2020 at Leonardo Royal London St Paul's, London, England. For further information please visit http://bit.ly/36ZytFj

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia - our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU - big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087781/CRU_Wire_Cable_Conference.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/536199/CRU_Logo.jpg