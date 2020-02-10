

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged lower on Monday as a spreading coronavirus fueled worries about a slowdown in oil demand.



The specter of excess supplies also loomed over the market, offsetting optimism over further production cuts.



Benchmark Brent crude declined 0.45 percent to $54.23 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down half a percent at $50.09 a barrel.



Traders assessed China's oil demand as the death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak jumped to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province.



WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced concern over the spread from people with no travel history to China, saying 'we may only be seeing the tip of the iceberg.'



The situation was complicated by worries about oversupply risks after Russia said on Friday that it needs more time to decide whether to join any additional oil output cuts recommended by a technical committee from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies. The committee had advised further output cuts until the end of the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX