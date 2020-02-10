As from February 11, 2020, subscription rights (TR) issued by IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until February 21, 2020. Instrument: Subscription Right (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: IRLAB TR A ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013748324 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 189525 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from February 11, 2020, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until March 2, 2020 Instrument: Paid Subscription Share (BTA) ----------------------------------------------- Short name: IRLAB BTA A ----------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013748332 ----------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 189526 ----------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08 528 00 399.