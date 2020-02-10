

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit increased in December, amid a rise in both exports and imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 255 million in December from EUR 227 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 77 million.



Exports rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 12.0 percent fall in November.



Imports increased 3.0 percent annually in December, after a 10.0 percent decrease in the previous month.



The top export destinations were Finland, Sweden and Latvia. Exports to Denmark and Spain increased, while those to Singapore and Latvia declined.



In 2019, the trade deficit narrowed EUR 1.691 billion from EUR 1.804 billion in the previous year. Exports remained unchanged and imports declined.



