

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuts 'N More LLC is recalling 4143 jars of plain Peanut Spread citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria species, the US Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves 16 ounce plastic jar peanut spread with lot number LOT PB91. The products have the expiration date of March 4, 2021. The spread was distributed to locations in various states in the U.S., as well as Canada and the UK.



The company initiated the recall after finding potential Listeria species in a finished product in routine testing, performed by a 3rd party laboratory. However, there were no reports of illness related to the affected products till date.



Nuts 'N More has ceased the production and distribution of the product, and has joined with the State of Rhode Island to continue their investigation.



The company and the health regulator urged the consumers to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Recently, Lipari Foods, LLC extended its recall for various wedge deli sandwiches for fear of potential contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria.



Earlier, egg supplier Almark Foods recalled its bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs from its Gainesville facility for its association with a Listeria illness outbreak. Many companies, who got their eggs from Almark Foods, also have called back their egg products for Listeria concerns.



