

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, medical equipment maker Invacare Corp. (IVC) said it expects operating results in line with its previous guidance for the full year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects constant currency net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report net sales growth of 3.1 percent to $965.67 million for the year.



The company expects constant currency net sales growth in 2020 in combination with what is expected to be a typical year of seasonal sales variance by quarter.



As a result, sales are expected to be flat in the first quarter for fiscal 2020 over prior year with growth coming in later quarters, amplified by new product introductions expected to be impactful in the second half of the year. The Street is looking for net sales growth of 1.8 percent to $227.36 million for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVACARE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de