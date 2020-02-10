Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2020 | 12:58
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 07-February-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                      1988.38p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                    2003.08p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                      1949.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                    1964.51p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---
© 2020 PR Newswire