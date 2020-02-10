Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 07-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1988.38p INCLUDING current year revenue 2003.08p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1949.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 1964.51p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---